By David Robichaud
BILLERICA (CBS) – “It’s overwhelming,” said Billy Burrows of Billerica after he was named Patriots Fan of the Year for 2017.

Burrows has been a season ticket holder for over 20 years and is famous for his epic tailgates in parking lot P3 outside of Gillette.

“We started feeding everyone who comes by us,” he said. Burrows says he invites total strangers to share burgers, hot dogs, ribs and even lobsters. His unique, custom grill is made from a car engine.

The hardcore Pats fan was not just chosen because of his enthusiasm for his team, he was also selected because of his volunteerism, something the Kraft family values. Burrows, an Air Force veteran, raises money for veterans groups by hosting motorcycle runs for charity.

“I think everyone should give back to the military, it’s a big part of this country,” he told WBZ-TV.

Burrows not only received a trophy but he was also awarded two box seats for every game next season, a custom game jersey, a gift certificate to the Pats Pro Shop and his name will be enshrined in the Patriots Hall of Fame.

