PLYMOUTH (CBS) – A Plymouth school will be closed on Friday after about 20 percent of the school came down with the stomach virus.
A large number of Rising Tide Charter Public School students became sick.
Officials said students who have gotten the virus have normally not been out for more than a day.
The regular janitorial crew will be at the school on Friday, and will likely do some extra cleaning.
Department of Public Health officials recommended the school close to prevent further exposure among students.
It is not known exactly how many children became sick.