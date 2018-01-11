BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots are getting healthy as they head into the postseason.
Wide receiver Chris Hogan and linebacker Kyle Van Noy were both taken off New England’s injury report on Thursday, as the Patriots gear up for Saturday night’s AFC Divisional Round clash with the Tennessee Titans.
It’s a great sign for Hogan, who missed seven of the last eight regular season games with a shoulder injury. He was having a career season before going down on October 29 against the Los Angeles Chargers, and finished the season with 34 receptions for 439 yards and five touchdowns.
Van Noy has been a key cog on the New England defense all season, but missed three games in December with a calf injury before making a brief appearance in the regular season finale two weeks ago. Having him back at full strength will be a welcome addition to the Patriots’ run defense.
Six Patriots are listed as questionable for Saturday’s postseason tilt: linebacker Marquis Flowers (illness), running back Mike Gillislee (knee), defensive lineman Alan Branch (knee), running back Rex Burkhead (knee), defensive lineman Eric Lee (ankle/finger), and running back James White (ankle). All were limited in Thursday’s final practice of the week.
Both Branch and Burkhead told reporters on Wednesday that they’re good to go for Saturday night’s game.
Tune in to Saturday night’s Patriots-Titans AFC Divisional Round game on WBZ-TV — the flagship station of the New England Patriots. Coverage begins with a special Patriots GameDay at 7pm, and after the game stick with WBZ-TV for full reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter!