By Danny Cox

When the New England Patriots step back onto the field on Saturday, it will have been two weeks since they had a moment of game action. They are going to face off against the Tennessee Titans in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, and it will not be an easy win by any stretch of the imagination. The Titans are coming off of a huge victory over the Kansas City Chiefs during Wild Card Weekend, and they have a lot of momentum behind them.

In the meantime, the Patriots are dealing with more than enough off-field drama.

New documentary will detail how Tom Brady has withstood the test of time

At the age of 40, Tom Brady is playing better football than a lot of quarterbacks who are half his age. The scary thing for opposing teams of the New England Patriots is that Brady actually seems to be getting better at the game as he ages—but how does he do it?

A new Facebook Watch docu-series called “Tom Vs. Time” is being released, and it details just how Brady has been able to overcome the effects of time and sustain such a long career in the NFL. This is going to be one of the first times ever that fans will be able to get such a deep look into Brady’s private life on and off the field.

“I have thought for many years how cool it would be to show fans other aspects of my life and interact with them in a different way,” Brady said in a press release. “I have been a part of features in magazines, newspapers and TV shows, but I’ve never tried anything like what we decided to do with this docu-series. I hope fans enjoy seeing what we captured.”

This six-episode series also shows his relationship with his wife Gisele Bundchen and his three young children, along with his parents. A release date has not yet been given for “Tom Vs. Time,” but it’s sure to be a must-watch series for fans.

Bill Belichick confirms that there are no issues within the Patriots’ organization

Anyone who pays attention to the NFL knows that there have been whispers of problems within the Patriots organization. Rumors persist that Bill Belichick has a strained relationship with owner Robert Kraft and that this will be his last season with the team that has been so incredibly successful.

Belichick decided to address those rumors this week and denied that there were any problems in the dynasty. Not only did he say that all was fine, but he also stated that it was “absolutely” his intention to return as the head coach of the Patriots for the 2018 regular season.

Much of the problem comes from reports that Kraft forced Belichick to trade quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers, which was said to have made the coach “furious and demoralized.” While he didn’t speak about it at length, Belichick simply stated that he didn’t “have anything to add to” his past comments on the situation.

Belichick said he wanted nothing to do with reports that were “inaccurate and unattributable,” and that he had no desire to respond to random and “baseless comments.”

As of right now, the head coach of the Patriots has spent 18 seasons with Tom Brady and 19 with Robert Kraft, and if it’s up to him, there will be more to come.