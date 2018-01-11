When the temperature drops, Phantom needs to be comforted, and there is no better way than through his stomach at these 8 Great places for comfort food.

Winthrop Arms

Winthrop

Kicking off the Great 8 is the Winthrop Arms. Located inside a quaint hotel in Winthrop, the Arms is a great place to cozy up over some classic Yankee comfort food. Nothing will fill you up quite like their Chicken Pot Pie filled with fresh vegetables, big chunks of roasted chicken, and fresh homemade gravy.

Connect With Phantom: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Blackie’s Bull Dog Tavern

Smithfield, RI

Blackie’s Bull Dog Tavern in Smithfield, Rhode Island is the kind of place where customers have come to find some of the most indulgent food around. There are crispy pizzas perfect for sharing, and big juicy burgers that will soothe even the biggest of appetites. Even appetizers like nachos are taken to the next level with freshly fried chips, house smoked pulled pork, sharp white cheddar cheese sauce, homemade guacamole, and roasted corn salsa.

Worden Hall

South Boston

Another Great 8 winner is Worden Hall. Situated in South Boston, right across from the Broadway T stop, Worden Hall has a comfortable atmosphere and a menu that reads like a ‘greatest hits’ when it comes to comfort food. There are addictive wings, crispy polenta fries, juicy burgers and a Chi-town inspired Kobe hotdog. The real winner when it comes to comfort food also comes by way of Chicago, in the form of Worden Hall’s deep dish pizza. This eye-popping pie can be ordered simply as a Margherita, or topped with indulgent sopressata and garlic sausage.

Bubby’s

Portsmouth, NH

For some classic New York Style deli fare, visit Bubby’s in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. This authentic Jewish deli has it all from big bowls of comforting Matzo Ball soup, to blintzes and benedicts for breakfast. The sandwiches here are seriously big and totally tasty, like the Heart Attack, a giant sandwich stacked up with hot pastrami, corned beef, cole slaw, Swiss cheese and Russian dressing, stuffed between two crispy potato latkes – for a sandwich that is as messy as it is delicious.

Ciro’s Tavern

Woonsocket, RI

Ciro’s Tavern in Woonsocket, Rhode Island is a big English pub serving favorites like grilled pizzas loaded up with sausage, meatballs and ricotta cheese, along with classic pub fare like fish and chips. While the prices are small, the portions are anything but, so plan on having leftovers.

Fireside Grille

Middleboro

Fireside Grille in Middleboro is a throwback restaurant serving old school comfort food favorites. There is Buffalo Mac-n-Cheese made with a blend of cheddar, mascarpone, Monterey Jack and big chunks of chicken, with a Ritz Cracker crust; or big juicy burgers topped with Applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, and a fried egg. The Fireside Grille’s signature dish is the Prime Rib, a perfectly seasoned, slowly cooked hunk of meat that is sliced to order and cooked the way you want it.

Avenue N

Rumford, RI

Avenue N in Rumford, Rhode Island has a chef-driven menu of casual comfort food amped up. There are gorgeous pizzas, perfectly cooked steaks, and crispy Point Judith Calamari served with spicy remoulade. But the best, and tastiest, dish might just be the Avenue N Burger served with hand cut fries. The burger features Meyer Farm beef, Vermont cheddar, and thick cut Applewood bacon.

Dunn-Gaherin

Newton

Rounding out the Great 8 is the Dunn-Gaherin in Newton. This neighborhood nook is clad with high beams and exposed brick, with an enthusiastic beer-drinking crowd that is treated to some truly outstanding food. There are fork-tender steak tips, stick to your ribs chili loaded with melted cheese, and traditional Fish & Chips served with plenty of malt vinegar.

Watch Phantom Gourmet on Saturdays and Sundays at 10:30 and 11 a.m. on myTV38.