The annual unveiling of all things new and futuristic in tech is underway. Our friends from CNET are at CES 2018 taking it all in. Here are a few of the coolest and most notable products they have seen.

Below Content is from CNET

Ubtech Walker

Robots are everywhere at CES this year, and Ubtech’s biped contains multitudes. The Walker is prepared to tackle your security needs, patrolling your home’s perimeter, detecting motion and recording incidents with its integrated camera. And when it’s quitting time, it can dance and play games. Pretty good for a robot with no arms.

Ubtech hasn’t yet specified price or availability.

Whirlpool Smart Fridge

Rather than overwhelm you with a flood of features you might not need, Whirlpool has shown some restraint with its smart fridge. Marinating meat? The screen will tell you how long to cook your particular cut and ask if you want to set a timer. Cleaning the fridge? Whirlpool will suspend cooling to save energy and shut off the door alarm.

Whirlpool will release the WRFA94CIHN later this year for $4,400 (likely US only).

Toto Floating Tub

Toto’s marble-covered bathtub has lots of integrated tech — but what separates it from the rest is its ability to simulate the feeling of floating in space. A series of integrated jets lift your feet off the floor of the tub and the surrounding LED lights add the perfect interstellar ambiance.

The Toto Floating Tub costs *cough* $19,000 and will be available in the third quarter of 2018.

Razor Turbo Jetts

Razor, renowned maker of scooters, has developed yet another way to test the patience of parents. The company’s new Turbo Jetts motorized heel wheels go up to 10 mph. The removable battery, which will give you 2 to 4 hours of peace while it charges, delivers about 30 minutes of motorized wheel time. The device can be adjusted to fit both kids (size 12 and up) and, when the inevitable “time out” is served, adults (up to adult size 12).

The Turbo Jetts will be available at Toys ‘R’ Us starting in February for $130.

Sony Aibo 2018

Sony’s groundbreaking robot dog is back with some new tricks. Equipped with an artificial intelligence boost for 2018, Aibo can now recognize and respond to multiple family members. And with its wireless cloud connectivity, it can store and process everything that it learns from living with you. Caveat emptor.

Pricing and availability has not been announced.

Aeolus

Sure, it’s a prototype, but it works — literally. The Aeolus robot can clean your house, pick up after you and keep an eye on things while you’re away. Plus, it has Alexa built in so you can express your gratitude (or disappointment).

Price and availability have not been announced.

ForwardX CX-1 Suitcase

Hauling your luggage around an airport is very 2017. We are now in 2018, however, and this year we finally get a chance to buy a hands-free, autonomous carry-on suitcase that will follow you anywhere at a max speed of 7 mph (11 kph).

Maker ForwardX plans to launch the luggage sometime later this year, but hasn’t announced pricing.

L’Oreal UV Sense

The makeup master has developed a battery-free wearable that measures UV exposure. At only 2mm thick and 9mm in diameter, the tiny electronic sensor can be worn on a fingernail or pair of sunglasses and, via an app, will give you warnings about sun exposure.

It’s available exclusively through dermatologists in 2018 with a global launch planned for 2019. Estimated pricing is $40 or less

Garmin Forerunner GPS Smartwatch

Garmin could leave Apple in the dust with this one. The Forerunner music watch, with storage for 500 songs, also supports GPS, Garmin Pay and has physical buttons instead of a touchscreen — which may be preferable for those on the move.

Starting at $450 or $400 for the non-music version. Availability is not yet announced.

Kohler Numi Intelligent Toilet

Does your toilet feel excluded from your smart home setup? Kohler’s new top-of-the-line model delivers hands-free flushing, bidet cleansing, feet warming, air drying, odor control, music, a night light and automatic seat temperature management. Plus, you can ask Alexa to flush.

Availability and pricing unknown.

For a look at everything cool coming out of CES, check out CNET’s roundup of all the cool new gadgets.