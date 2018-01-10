BOSTON (CBS) — While flu cases continue to spike nationwide, health officials are still urging the public to get their annual flu shot. And a new study suggests that older people, in particular, should make sure they get a flu shot year after year after year.
Researchers in Spain found that people over 65 who get a flu shot every year are 74% less likely to require intensive care and are 70% less likely to die from influenza.
While the flu vaccine varies in its effectiveness from year to year, any protection is better than no protection, and this study shows that the flu vaccine can have a cumulative effect over years.
In fact, in the study, people who had gotten a flu vaccine during the current season and the previous three flu seasons were half as likely to develop a severe case of the flu.
Don’t worry so much about how effective each flu vaccine is but just make sure you get it every year.