BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Police are searching for a man who threatened an East Boston mother and her 10-year-old son with a knife, robbed them, and then exposed himself.

The two were just leaving their Paris Street apartment to head to school at 6:30 a.m. Monday morning when they were confronted by the man described as a white male with green eyes, yellow hair, about 6’2″ tall with a muscular build wearing all black.

Police say he displayed a folding knife, demanded money and took cash from the female victim’s purse. The commotion was enough to alert an upstairs neighbor who likely scared him away.

“Me and my father went running down the stairs. The man was still looking toward the window,” said the neighbor who did not want to be identified.

The mother, who also does not want to be identified, tells WBZ-TV the suspect demanded more money when she could only hand over twenty dollars.

He had parked his car with the hazard lights flashing on a nearby street corner. That’s where the neighbor says he confronted the man he described as sketchy. “He played it off so well. He brushed it off didn’t say much denying the accusation we were making toward him.”

The neighbor says he regrets he could only get a portion of the license plate number of 5FX on the car that was either a dark colored Toyota Corolla or Camry. New locks have been installed at the front door and brighter lights have been put in the entryway.

The mother says the experience was so frightening her son is now afraid to leave his room.