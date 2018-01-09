By Louisa Moller
BOSTON (CBS) – A small army of MBTA workers scraped away at snow and ice on the tracks outside the Newton Centre Station as two trains sat idling nearby Tuesday night. One of those trains slipped off the rails after running into a pile of snow that fell off the station’s roof.

Leftover snow from last week’s major winter storm continues to plague the Boston area and beyond. In the Back Bay two lane roads are cut in half by snow drifts, parking meters remain out of reach, and narrow pathways of slush lead to crosswalks.

A woman walks on a Boston sidewalk days after a storm (WBZ-TV)

A woman walks on a Boston sidewalk days after a storm (WBZ-TV)

“We need to do a better job. I live in the South End and we’ve got problems there as well,” said Brenton Simons, who works on Newbury Street.

Milissa Garside’s fiancé shoveled out a Chinatown crosswalk after, she says, he filed a complaint with Boston 3-1-1. Garside, who is blind, claims the area was impassable. “Rich reported it in the app on Friday. And, they finally got back to him today and said there was no violation,” she said.

Snow on Back Bay streets after storm (WBZ-TV)

Snow on Back Bay streets after storm (WBZ-TV)

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh says clearing crosswalks is the responsibility of the people who live nearby.

A spokesperson for Boston’s Public Works Department also released a statement saying in part, “As public safety is our first priority, we initially focused snow removal efforts around crosswalks, main roads and BPS bus routes. Our work crews are doing an incredible job and to date have removed over 3,100 truckloads of snow and issued 647 violations for failure to clear snow.”

