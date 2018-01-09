PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Ashley Faulkner has a passion for poultry, and you can taste that passion at Bucktown in Providence, Rhode Island.

“I think I’ve made fried chicken more than anything else I’ve cooked in my life. Growing up I probably ate fried chicken three nights out of the week because it was everyone’s favorite,” Ashley said.

“I’m not a cocky person at all, but I’m very confident in my cooking ability, especially when you’re making it with love. You can’t go wrong. If there’s love in it it’s going to taste good regardless.”

Connect With Phantom: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Nestled in a Providence neighborhood, Bucktown is the definition of a ‘hidden jewel’, not only because the food is fantastic, but also because it is kind of hard to find amongst the houses.

The southern style shack is no frills when it comes to décor, which adds to the overall atmosphere.

“It’s definitely not white tablecloth,” Ashley said. “It’s counter service. You come in, get greeted, order your food, sit down and enjoy the atmosphere, enjoy the people around you.”

The menu at Bucktown is lined with comfort food, like addictive Hush Puppies served with honey butter and Southern Fried Shrimp with tartar sauce. First timers definitely need to sample some of Ashley’s signature Fried Chicken – a recipe that goes back for generations in her family.

“Great fried chicken needs to be brined. From there we bread it in plain all-purpose flour. Everyone thinks we season the flour too, but we don’t. Throw a little bit of the extra brine into the flour to get some of that flavor into it, and it creates a lot of flakes when you’re frying the chicken.

“You should hear the crispiness first. It should be definitely moist and hot and juicy and seasoned. That’s why I think our fried chicken is amazing, because you can taste it throughout the whole chicken.”

You can get your chicken presented over a waffle for the perfect combination of salty and sweet, or as a sandwich served on a biscuit.

“It’s our homemade buttermilk biscuits… with a chicken tender on it, cheddar cheese, whipped honey butter. It’s bomb. I don’t have to say it, it’s just bomb.”

Since frying food is what the kitchen does best, you can find all sorts of fresh crispy seafood on the jaw-dropping Captain’s Platter.

“It’s fish, shrimp, oysters, hush puppies. I would suggest you eat it with two people. I’ve seen a couple of people try and house it down themselves, but they are sadly defeated.”

Sandwiches are also over the top. There’s a larger than life Fried Fish Po’ Boy, served on a sub roll with lettuce, tomato and housemade tartar, and for an old school classic, order the Fried Bologna Sandwich.

“I grew up on them,” Ashley reminisced. “Sometimes they were cold bologna sandwiches with a piece of sliced cheese on it, but we’ve re-amped that and it’s amazing. It’s crispy, salty. You get the little bit of a vinegar bite from the pickles and the onions. It’s so good.”

If you want a burger, you have to try Bucktown’s version. It is so good that Ashley even comes in when she’s not working.

“If I’m looking for a good burger, I always end up here, always. It never fails. We have one of the best burgers in Providence, hands down. It’s a smash burger, so you get all that surface crusty area, and then it’s cooked medium-well, and it’s very, very juicy. When you’re biting into it you’ll definitely get the arm drip, and that’s like the perfect burger”.

You can find Bucktown at 471 West Fountain Street in Providence, and online at bucktownpvd.com.

Watch Phantom Gourmet on Saturdays and Sundays at 10:30 and 11 a.m. on myTV38.