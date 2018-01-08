BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Cross says they are in “urgent need” of blood donations after bad weather halted some of their collection efforts.
Twenty-five blood drives across the state were canceled during last week’s storm, leaving the Massachusetts Red Cross 681 donations short.
Across the country, 150 blood drives were canceled and 5,500 donations were lost.
“It’s the blood on the shelves that helps save lives in an emergency, and that’s why we’re asking eligible individuals to make an appointment to give blood or platelets today,” said Kelly Isenor, External Communications Manager of the Massachusetts Red Cross Blood Services Region, in a statement.
This comes after a slow November and December with “seasonal illnesses, such as the flu, and hectic holiday schedules collectively contributing to more than 28,000 fewer donations than what was needed.”
The Red Cross says they will be accepting all types of blood but especially need Platelets, Type O Negative, Type B negative, and Type AB.
Eligible donors can visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS to schedule an appointment.