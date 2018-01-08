BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins entered their bye week having earned points in 11 straight games, compiling an 8-0-3 record in that span. While such a record takes a whole team, it was Patrice Bergeron who received the biggest accolade, as he was named the First Star of the Week by the NHL on Monday.
Bergeron scored a career-high four goals in Saturday night’s 7-1 win over the Hurricanes, and he followed up that performance with an assist in Sunday night’s back-and-forth overtime loss in Pittsburgh.
In total, Bergeron posted 5-2-7 totals in three games for the Bruins, who went 2-0-1 on the week.
Bergeron’s four-goal night was the first by a Bruins skater since Dave Andreychuck did it in 1999.
The Bruins currently sit very comfortably in playoff position. They’re second in the Atlantic Division, despite having played two fewer games than first-place Tampa Bay and third-place Toronto.
The 32-year-old Bergeron has posted 16-16-32 totals in 35 games this year, and he recorded his 700th career point during the week. He ranks seventh all time in Bruins franchise history in points.