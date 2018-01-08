By Jake Tapper and Maegan Vazquez, CNN
Filed Under:Local TV, Mitt Romney, Prostate Cancer

(CNN) — Former GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney was treated for prostate cancer over the summer, a source close to Romney told CNN Monday.

“He was treated surgically by Dr. Thomas Ahlering at UC Irvine Hospital in California,” the source said. “His prognosis is good; he was successfully treated.” The source did not provide additional details.

Romney, the 70-year-old former governor of Massachusetts, is being widely encouraged to run for Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch’s seat in 2018. Hatch announced last week he would retire from the Senate.

Keller @ Large: Could Romney Be Trump’s Worst Nightmare?

romney Mitt Romney Treated For Prostate Cancer Over The Summer; Prognosis Is Good

Mitt Romney. (Photo credit DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)

Romney spoke to President Donald Trump over the phone Thursday, a White House official confirmed to CNN. Details of their conversation have not been released.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch