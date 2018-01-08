By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — There’s been quite a bit of controversy and speculation surrounding the New England Patriots over the past several days.

As you might imagine, Bill Belichick is having none of it.

Belichick spoke to reporters via conference call on Monday, his first time answering questions since ESPN released its lengthy article which cited anonymous sources in suggesting that the Patriots’ power trio of Tom Brady, Robert Kraft and Belichick were heading for an impending breakup.

Belichick said he didn’t read the story, but nevertheless ripped it to shreds.

“Look, I know we’re been through this before. I know you want to report on things that are inaccurate and un-attributable,” Belichick said — via Mike Reiss — regarding the report that said he was “furious and demoralized” after being forced to trade Jimmy Garoppolo in October. “I’m not really interested in responding to all those random, and I would say in a lot of cases, baseless comments.”

As for the speculation that he might be leaving the Patriots this offseason, Belichick said that will not be the case.

Bill Belichick: “Absolutely” plans to be with the Patriots next season. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) January 8, 2018

Is your intention to be back with the Patriots next season? Belichick: Absolutely. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) January 8, 2018

Belichick was also asked directly if he’d like to coach the New York Giants, after a New York columnist cited “a source close to Belichick” and said the Hall of Fame head coach may “see an opening” to return to the place where he established his name as an NFL coach.

Belichick passed on the question.

Belichick asked about his interest in coaching the NY Giants: Right now, my interest is trying to do the best i can for our football team to get ready for Saturday night against Tennessee. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) January 8, 2018

And as for the budding tension that’s been reportedly growing between him and his quarterback, Belichick only spoke highly of Brady.

Belichick called Tom Brady "one of the hardest-working players on the team." — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) January 8, 2018

With a playoff game just five days away, Belichick — like Brady — made it clear on Monday that he’s maintaining a business-as-usual approach as he runs the Patriots.