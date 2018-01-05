ROXBURY (CBS) – Lou Lou and Ladybug are two lucky kittens.
The five-week-old kittens were rescued by a UPS driver who was making deliveries right before a brutal blizzard blew into the region.
The driver noticed the kittens, both female, clawing at a Roxbury doorstep in a desperate effort to get out of the cold.
The driver then called the Animal Rescue League, which responded and brought the kittens to its Dedham shelter.
Lou Lou and Ladybug were thin, dehydrated, cold, and hungry. The kittens are being treated for upper respiratory infections, shelter officials said.
The kittens will spend a few weeks in foster care to heal and put on some weight before they are available for adoption into a loving home, officials said.