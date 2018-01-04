BLIZZARD OF 2018: ClosingsForecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Share Photos
Filed Under:Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum, Local TV, nba rookie of the month, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — Jayson Tatum has been one of the more exciting rookies to watch in the NBA this season.

On Thursday, the Celtics’ youngster was rewarded for a big month of December.

The 19-year-old forward was named the Eastern Conference’s Rookie of the Month after averaging 14.6 points off 53 percent shooting (hitting a robust 45 percent of his attempts from three-point land). He had 14 games with 10+ points in the month to lead all NBA rookies.

Tatum is the first Celtics player to win the award since Marcus Smart earned the honors in February of 2015, and fifth in franchise history.

It’s been a fantastic start to the No. 3 overall pick’s career, as Tatum has started all 41 games for the Celtics this season. Gordon Hayward’s unfortunate injury on opening night put more responsibility on the rookie’s plate and he’s been more than up to the challenge presented, averaging 14.1 points to go with 5.5 rebounds. He’s hit 51 percent of his shots from the floor, and his 47 percent shooting from downtown ranks third overall in the NBA.

Thursday’s honor is likely the first of many for the promising Boston rookie.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch