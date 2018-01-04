MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (CBS) — A crash that landed one car through the wall of a nursing home in New Hampshire may have been caused by bad weather, officials said.
“Slick road conditions contributed to [the] vehicle to veer off the road and crash,” said Manchester Police.
A 32-year-old woman was driving the 2004 Hyundai and turned onto Tarrytown Road before she hit the Hanover Street building, went through a wall and stopped halfway into a hallway.
The crash occurred around 9:45 a.m. on Thursday.
Officials said there was no structural damage done to the nursing home and services were not impacted beyond a few patients being moved further away from the location of the crash. Power to the damaged section of the building was shut down for an hour while repairs were made.
Manchester Fire officials added the woman may have been driving too fast for the conditions.
No one was injured.