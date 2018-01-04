BOSTON (CBS) – Mayor Marty Walsh is urging Boston residents to stay off the roads Thursday with more than a foot of snow anticipated.

In an interview with WBZ-TV, Walsh said to residents “don’t be tricked” into thinking it’s safe to travel during the height of the storm.

“We are probably going to get a foot of snow in the City of Boston today, and we want to keep people safe,” Walsh said.

“When I woke up this morning and saw no snow, you get tricked by that. Don’t be tricked. There’s a big storm coming to the city with blizzard-like conditions. It’s going to be dangerous traveling as well.”

Walsh also urged people who may be walking in the city on Thursday to be cautious. He said it’s possible plows won’t see people due to whiteout conditions.

Crews will be working diligently on Thursday to clear snow because temperatures are expected to plummet on Friday and Saturday.

Walsh said if the snow isn’t cleared before the freezing temperatures move in, it will “be there for a while because it’ll freeze to ice.”

Residents can call 311 with questions about snow clearing or other issues.