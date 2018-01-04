BLIZZARD OF 2018: ClosingsForecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Share Photos
BOSTON (CBS) – This year’s Boston Calling music festival will bring Eminem back to a New England stage for the first time in over a decade.

The rapper is headlining the event along with The Killers and Jack White. Organizers released the lineup of performers Thursday.

Check Out The Entire Lineup Here

The festival will be held for the second year in a row at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston from May 25-27.

Harvard University graduate and Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman will also be there “to curate and host a series of special programming.” She was supposed to curate a film festival at Boston Calling last year, but it had to be postponed.

Other notable acts set to perform this year include Queens of the Stone Age, The National, Paramore, Tyler The Creator, Khalid, Bryson Tiller, Portugal. The Man, Pussy Riot and more.

Eminem has not performed in New England since 2005, according to organizers.

A comedy and entertainment portion of the festival features acts including the “Pod Save America” podcast and comedian Jenny Slate.

The festival will also have more entrance lanes, better Wi-Fi, bigger video screens, additional food and beer options and a new sound system this year.

Early bird tickets are now on sale at bostoncalling.com

