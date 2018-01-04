BOSTON (CBS) – Eversource crews are standing by throughout the region in the event that power goes out due to snow and high winds.
Mike Durand of Eversource told WBZ-TV that as of 8:30 a.m. only about 630 people are without power, mostly in Eastham.
Durand said extra crews are standing by for potential issues.
“We’re staffed up for what we heard is coming,” said Durand. “It’s going to be a wide variety of weather across our service area. We have crews and contractors crews, tree crews, all ready to go when called on.”
Due to anticipated heavy and wet snow in some areas, along with winds of 50 mph or higher, Durand said Eversource is “expecting we’ll have significant damage to the system.”
“We urge our customers, time is getting short, to take extra precautions themselves. Particularly in light of the extreme cold temperatures that are expected to follow this storm,” said Durand.
Customers can report power outages by calling (800) 592-2000, or by visiting the Eversource website.