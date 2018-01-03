BOSTON (CBS) — Pretty much all of New England knows that Matthew Slater is a pretty special guy.

Now the Patriots captain is being recognized on a national level.

Slater was named the Patriots’ recipient of the 2017 Ed Block Courage Award, an honor given out annually to players who best exemplifies the principles of courage and sportsmanship while also serving as a source of inspiration.

The 32-year-old Slater battled injuries throughout the 2017 season but continued to make an impact on special teams when he played, earning his seventh straight Pro Bowl nod. It’s also evident that Slater is an inspiration in the New England locker room, as he was named a team captain for the seventh straight year prior to the start of the season.

He’s also pretty darn good at leading the team celebrations just about every Sunday:

Most importantly, the special teams ace is one of New England’s most active participants in community activities.

The Ed Block Courage Award is named after Ed Block, a long-time head trainer for the Baltimore Colts and a respected humanitarian dedicated to helping children. Recipients are often players who have overcome devastating injuries or tragedies in their personal lives to return to top-level competition in the NFL.

Slater and the winners from the 31 other NFL teams will be honored at the 40th Annual Ed Block Courage Awards Banquet in Baltimore on March 10, 2018. Recent Patriots Ed Block Courage Award recipients include Nate Solder (2016), Jerod Mayo (2015), Rob Gronkowski (2014), Sebastian Vollmer (2013), Logan Mankins (2012), Marcus Cannon (2011), Wes Welker (2010) and Tom Brady (2009).