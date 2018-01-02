BOSTON (CBS) — The month of December belonged to Bruins netminder Tuukka Rask.
After concluding one of the finest months of his career with a 5-0 shutout of the Senators on Saturday, Rask was named the NHL’s first star for the month of December on Tuesday. Rask finished the month with nine wins and two shutouts, tied for the league lead in the span, and led all NHL goalies with a .955 save percentage and 1.22 goals against average for the month.
Rask has gone 10-0-1 to earn points in each of his last 11 games, the longest such streak of his career. His play helped Boston earn 22 points in their 14 games in December, tied with Washington for the most in the NHL.
Rask is now 13-8-3 with a 2.13 GAA and .923 save percentage for the season, and will be back in net for Boston when they visit the New York Islanders on Tuesday.