BOSTON (CBS) – Did somebody say the B-word?

Actually if you’ve tuned into weather forecasts in the last 24 hours you may have heard not one, but two scary sounding b-words being tossed around – bombogenesis and blizzard.

Before we go any further, let me say that as of this writing, the coastal storm scheduled to arrive on Thursday is still most likely NOT going to be a direct hit, but instead more of a fringe or glancing blow.

However, the storm will be so large and so powerful that even on the outskirts (hopefully where we will be) things will likely get pretty wild for a while.

Ok, let’s back up a bit and go through this thing hour-by-hour.

TIMELINE

The first flakes arrive around or just before dawn. Over the Cape and Islands it may actually begin as a bit of light rain. Through 7 a.m., very little has happened, perhaps a scattered dusting here and there. The morning commute should largely be unaffected.

Between 7 a.m. and noon the snow intensity changes from light to moderate across most of eastern and central Massachusetts. A rain/snow line sets up right near the Cape Cod Canal (rain to the east, snow to the west).

The heaviest snow will likely be right on the western side of the boundary, perhaps in Boston and parts of inland southeastern Mass. Snow accumulation by noon is 1-to-3 inches across most of the area (nothing likely on the Cape and Islands).

The storm intensity peaks between noon and 7 p.m.

Bands of heavy snow will likely pinwheel into eastern Mass. off the ocean. Some of these bands will likely produce snowfall rates of 1-to-2 inches per hour. Combine the heavy snow with frequent wind gusts (north-northeast) of 45-55 mph along the coastline and there may be some locations where blizzard conditions are reached.

Blizzard Definition: A storm with “considerable falling or blowing snow,” winds in excess of 35 mph producing visibilities of less than 1/4 mile for at least 3 hours.

As the winds shift to the north and northwest, the rain/snow line will collapse to the east, turning the rain to a heavy, wet snow over the Cape and Islands.

Expect a very messy, perhaps dangerous evening commute Thursday. The majority of the snow accumulation will be done by 7 p.m.

HOW MUCH?

Again, these snow amounts are highly dependent upon the storm track. A minor shift to the west and these amounts could increase significantly. Likewise, a minor shift to the east would mean a dramatic decrease in totals.

4-to-8 Inches

From Worcester eastward to Boston and down to the Cape Cod Canal.

This would include all areas inside of Interstates 495 and 128 and all of southeastern Mass. Counties include most of Middlesex and Worcester, Essex, Suffolk, Norfolk, Plymouth and Bristol. In New Hampshire, it’s Hillsboro and Rockingham counties.

2-to-4 Inches

All areas west of Worcester and east of the Cape Cod Canal.

This would include all of Cape Cod and the Islands, southwest New Hampshire and Vermont. The very Outer Cape and Nantucket may struggle to reach two inches.

WINDS

The strongest winds will arrive late Thursday morning and last through the storm.

Peak gusts (45-55 mph) will occur along the immediate coastline from Cape Ann to Boston and along the South Shore and Cape Cod.

Just inland from the coastline, back through I-495, expect wind gusts 35-45 mph. Farther west, wind gusts drop off to about 20-35 mph. Some wind damage and scattered power outages are possible, especially within the strongest winds along the coast.

COASTAL FLOODING

With the full “wolf” moon just passing, not to mention it was a supermoon (closer than normal to Earth), our tides are running very high this week.

Even without a storm, we would had seen some minor coastal flooding.

High tide on Thursday arrives just after noon in Boston. Minor to moderate coastal flooding is expected during that tide cycle.

Thankfully, the storm is a fast mover. So, by the time of the next high tide (after midnight Thursday) winds will have shifted to the north-northwest, an offshore direction. We are expecting a 2-to-3 foot storm surge on Thursday and wave height 10-to-20 feet just offshore.

This is one of those storms that really bears watching.

This is one of those storms that really bears watching.

And for now, if you have plans to travel Thursday afternoon and evening, you should consider rescheduling if possible.

