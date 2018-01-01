WEATHER ALERT: Dangerous Cold | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Closings
EASTON (AP) — A former employee at a Massachusetts college faces charges for allegedly discharging a firearm on school grounds accidentally, injuring another employee.

The Bristol district attorney’s office said Monday that 57-year-old Dean Tupper, of Easton, was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, making false statements to police, carrying a dangerous weapon on school grounds and other charges.

The office says his reckless handling of a firearm resulted in the accidental shooting Oct. 11 in the plumber’s shop of Stonehill College’s Clock Farm, across the street from the main campus.

The Enterprise newspaper reports that Tupper told police he was crafting a homemade bullet when it exploded, according to a police report.

Tupper was fired after the incident.

His arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday.

