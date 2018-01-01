BOSTON (CBS) – Flames continue to shoot up into the air on Hyde Park Ave from a broken gas line. The fire has been going now for more than a day in Roslindale. You can feel the heat from the fire and smell natural gas in the neighborhood.

“I mean it was a geyser of flame maybe 20-25 feet high,” said Joshua Ramirez.

The fire started around six Sunday night after a National Grid crew hit a ten-inch natural gas line. The decision was made to keep the gas on as they work around the fire.

“Because there are so many homes it’s estimated there are over 8,000 households get their heat from this particular gas line we just don’t want to shut it off,” said Boston Fire spokesman Steve MacDonald.

A temporary bypass gas line is being put in before the fire can be extinguished and the damaged line can be fixed.

“The work crews are doing the best they can and you have to give them a lot of credit,” said MacDonald.

People who live in the neighborhood are thankful their heat is still on and appreciate the crews working thru the holiday in the extreme cold.

“These guys are doing a great job we came out at midnight to thank them and wish them a happy new year,” said one resident.

It’s unclear when the repair work will be complete. Hyde Park Ave is expected to be closed into Monday night.