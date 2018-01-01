WEATHER ALERT: Dangerous Cold | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App
BOSTON (AP) — Mayor Marty Walsh has taken the oath of office for a second term as Boston’s chief executive.

Former Vice President Joe Biden presided over the inauguration Monday at the Cutler Majestic Theatre.

biden Boston Mayor Marty Walsh Sworn In For Second Term

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the inauguration of Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, January 1, 2018. (WBZ-TV)

The Democratic mayor defeated City Councilor Tito Jackson in November.

Biden praised Walsh for his character and efforts to create a thriving middle class, calling him a “man of extraordinary character in a moment when we need more character and incredible courage.”

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh sworn in for a second term, January 1, 2018.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh sworn in for a second term, January 1, 2018. (WBZ-TV)

Walsh says he’ll continue working to “make a better Boston for everyone.”

First elected in 2013, Walsh replaced the late Tom Menino, the city’s longest-serving mayor who didn’t seek re-election.

The Boston City Council sworn into office January 1, 2018.

The Boston City Council sworn into office January 1, 2018. (WBZ-TV)

His first four years have brought more economic development to portions of Boston.

Officials lured General Electric to move its corporate headquarters from Connecticut to Boston.

