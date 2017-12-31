WEATHER ALERT: Dangerous Cold | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App
BOSTON (CBS) – The Powerball jackpot has grown to a massive $440 million after no one won the latest drawing.

The winning numbers drawn Saturday night were 28-36-41-51-58 with the Powerball 24.

The cash option now stands at $278.3 million.

There were three $1 million Match 5 winners in New Hampshire, Iowa and New Jersey.

The next drawing will be held Wednesday night.

The next drawing in the Mega Millions lottery will be Tuesday night.

That jackpot currently stands at $343 million, with the cash option at $215 million.

