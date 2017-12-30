WEATHER ALERT: Dangerous Cold | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App
YARMOUTH (CBS) – A marine creature found in Yarmouth wandered so far from home, police are speculating it must be a Navy seal.

Late Friday night, Yarmouth Police responded to Route 6A to help rescue a baby seal.

Police captured a seal that wandered onto a busy road. (Image Credit: Yarmouth Police)

With the help of Amazing Animal Ambassadors, police got the seal into a cage so it could be cared for until the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) and Animal Stranding Team could relocate the animal.

“How it got so far from the ocean to Route 6A without getting hurt is amazing,” police posted. “Must be a NAVY SEAL!”

According to police, the seal is in good health.

