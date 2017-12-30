WEATHER ALERT: Dangerous Cold | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App
WORCESTER (CBS) – Good Samaritans and emergency personnel combined to rescue two men who fell through the ice of a Worcester pond.

Calls came in from residents on Lake Ave. on Saturday afternoon.

Seeing two people had fallen into the water, a pair of residents put their kayak onto the pond to help.

Firefighters arrived a short time later, and between the Good Samaritans, police and firefighters, the men were pulled to safety.

“They looked to be pretty darn cold, but I think they’re going to be fine,” said Deputy Fire Chief John Sullivan.

Sullivan said it’s not clear what the men were doing on the ice, but at least one of them was wearing ice skates.

