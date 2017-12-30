What To Watch For When Patriots Host Jets In Week 17The onus will fall on the Patriots to jump out to an early lead and diminish the Jets’ hopes of ending their season on a positive note. And when it comes to that game, here’s what to watch for.

Brady, Gronkowski Removed From Patriots' Final Injury Report For Week 17The Patriots will have their two offensive MVPs on the field Sunday afternoon against the Jets.

Hurley's Picks: NFL Is Still King In America Heading Into Week 17We are what we are, America. And "addicted to football" is part of that equation. Speaking of which, it's time for one final full week of picks.

James Harrison Speaks Out: Steelers Weren't Honest About Playing TimeSo to set the record straight on his own terms, Harrison released a long statement via Instagram on Friday in which he explained why he requested his release from the Steelers.