RANDOLPH (CBS) – A woman was charged with drunk driving after Massachusetts State Police say she slammed into a cruiser that had its emergency lights activated.
The trooper suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash.
Around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, police were responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 93 North at Exit 6 in Randolph. A second crash was also reported near the scene, though no one was seriously injured in either incident.
While State Police investigated, a trooper positioned his cruiser on Route 24 at the merge with I-93 North to slow traffic approaching the scene.
Just after 12:30 a.m., the trooper was rear-ended.
The woman who hit the cruiser was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol. Her identity has not been released.
Though the trooper was taken by ambulance to Milton Hospital, he is expected to recover.