FOXBORO (CBS) – Some New England Patriots fans will get a little help in staying warm during Sunday’s game.
The Patriots will distribute 65,000 hand warmers to fans as they enter Gillette Stadium.
Forecasts call for a high of 14 degrees with a wind chill of -3 degrees during the 1 p.m. game, when the Patriots will square off with the New York Jets.
“When we saw what the temperatures were going to be this weekend, we ordered 65,000 hand warmers to distribute as fans enter the stadium on Sunday,” Stacey James, a Patriots spokeswoman, said in an e-mail Saturday.
Fans will also be allowed to bring blankets, but should drape them over their arm for a security check when entering the stadium.
“Blankets have always been welcome at Gillette Stadium,” James said. “We would like to remind fans who are bringing blankets to have them draped over their arm for ease of inspection upon entry into the stadium. After the game, bins will be positioned at each exit for fans who would like to donate their blankets to a New England homeless shelter.”
The Patriots Foundation will gather the blankets after the game, launder them and distribute them to shelters that provide blankets to the homeless, like the Pine Street Inn in Boston.