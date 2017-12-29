WEATHER ALERT: Dangerous Cold | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App
BOSTON (CBS) – Patience was put to the test on Friday for some commuters taking the train to work.

Keolis Boston slowed Commuter Rail trains, saying in a statement that even with the best precautions, train service can be impacted with the extreme weather conditions in the Boston area.

passengers2 Commuters Experience Train Delays In Frigid Weather

Train service was impacted by the extreme weather conditions in the Boston area. (WBZ-TV)

Track problems forced riders off their trains and back into the bitter cold during the morning rush at Wellington Station in Medford, where commuters were directed onto shuttle buses.

orange line Commuters Experience Train Delays In Frigid Weather

Delays over disabled trains were reported on both the Orange and Green lines. (WBZ-TV)

Delays over disabled trains were also reported on the Orange Line at Tufts Medical Center and on the Green Line B Branch at Chiswick Road.

Commuter Rail Service was also held up by cracked rails and broken switches, according to Keolis.

passengers Commuters Experience Train Delays In Frigid Weather

Commuters waited in frigid temperatures to get onto buses. (WBZ-TV)

The delays came as no surprise to some riders, who took it all in stride.

“It was 1 degrees out today, so, I mean, take it for what it is, right?” one man said.

