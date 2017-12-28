HYANNIS (CBS) – A Cape Cod PetSmart employee was seriously injured when a dog being groomed attacked her.
Barnstable Police say the 22-year-old woman was grooming the pit bull mix at the Hyannis store when he bit down on her arm. The dog would not let go despite air horns and a special spray being used.
The victim suffered severe wounds to her torso, wrist and hand. She was taken to Cape Cod Hospital and later flown to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston for treatment.
She told police the dog was wearing a muzzle when his owner brought him in to be groomed Wednesday morning. According to the police report, the owner said the dog was “as sweet as can be” and was wearing the muzzle because he had previously attacked another dog.
The victim told the owner that it was store policy to remove the muzzle in the grooming area. PetSmart says they are investigating the incident.
The dog was released to the owner and ordered to be kept under in-house quarantine for 10 days.