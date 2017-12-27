WEATHER ALERT: Dangerous Cold | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App
FALL RIVER (AP) — A Massachusetts woman is headed to prison for the hit-and-run death of a bicyclist last year.

Twenty-year-old Cecily Kilsby-Munafo, of Taunton, was sentenced to up to four years behind bars Wednesday after pleading guilty to charges of leaving the scene of a fatal crash and intimidation of a witness.

Prosecutors say she drove away after striking 36-year-old Michael Alfano in a cross-walk on Nov. 10, 2016. Alfano suffered a severe head injury and later died.

Kilsby-Munafo was also accused of making false statements to police after the crash.

Her boyfriend, Ryan O’Day, was a passenger and was previously sentenced to more than 2 years in prison after authorities said he told Kilsby-Munafo to drive away and helped hide the victim’s bicycle.

A lawyer for Kilsby-Munafo did not immediately provide comment.

