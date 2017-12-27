WEATHER ALERT: Dangerous Cold | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App
WESTFORD (CBS) – A driver was trapped underneath a tanker truck carrying heating oil following a crash on Interstate 495 near the Littleton-Westford line.

The crash happened on I-495 South in the area of Exit 31 just before 3 p.m.

Traffic is being diverted to Exit 32, police said.

495b Driver Trapped Under Oil Tanker After Crash On I 495

Firefighters work to free a person trapped beneath a tanker truck. (WBZ-TV)

All southbound lanes remain closed as of 4 p.m.

Firefighters worked for more than an hour to free the driver who was pinned underneath the home heating oil tanker that rolled onto its side.

The driver was eventually freed and loaded into a waiting medical helicopter.

495a Driver Trapped Under Oil Tanker After Crash On I 495

A tanker truck rolled onto a car on I-495. (WBZ-TV)

It is not known if the driver of the oil truck was injured.

State Police initially reported the crash took place in Chelmsford, but later clarified the truck rolled over in Westford.

No further details on the crash are currently available.

