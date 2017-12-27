BOSTON (CBS) — It’s gotten to the point where it’s more surprising when a Patriots player doesn’t win a weekly award.

This week it’s running back Dion Lewis, who was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday. Lewis earned the award after rushing for a career high 129 yards and a touchdown while adding five receptions for 24 yards and a receiving touchdown in New England’s 37-16 win over the Buffalo Bills on Christmas Eve.

His Week 16 performance is just the latest installment of a spectacular seaosn for Lewis, who has 803 rushing yards on the year. To put that into perspective, he had 688 rushing yards for his career heading into the season.

This marks the second time in his career that Lewis has been earned a Player of the Week award. He was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week earlier this season after his Week 10 performance in Denver, returning a kickoff 103 yards for a touchdown.

This is the seventh time overall in 2017 that the Patriots have been honored with a Player of the Week Award. Quarterback Tom Brady was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 2, 3 and 10, and tight end Rob Gronkowski earned those honors last week for a big game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. In addition to Lewis winning after Week 10, Kicker Stephen Gostkowski also earned Special Teams Player of the Week this season after his performance in Week 11.

Brady was also named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for November.