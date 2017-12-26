BOSTON (CBS) – A Worcester woman is due in court Tuesday, accused of fatally dragging a man with her car and crashing early Christmas morning.

The victim died as a result of the incident.

Around 5:30 a.m., police responded to the BP gas station on Chandler Street and found bystanders performing CPR on a 33-year-old man.

The man was taken to an area hospital, but was pronounced dead.

Worcester Police also found a traffic light down in the road nearby.

Police say 58-year-old Susan Dixon abandoned her car near the crash scene. She was later arrested at her home.

Dixon was also charged in a hit-and-run last year. The victim in that incident survived.

Initial investigation shows the victim reached into Dixon’s car to give her something when she drove away with the man still half in her car.

Dixon backed into a fence before slamming into the light pole.

She is now charged with leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury, operating to endanger, and second or subsequent offense of operating with a suspended license.

Dixon is slated to appear in Worcester District Court on Tuesday.