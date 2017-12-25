WEATHER ALERT: Cold To Follow Christmas Snow | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Closings
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — State police report making nearly two dozen arrests for drunken driving and issuing more than 300 speeding tickets over the holiday weekend in Connecticut.

State police say they are supplementing normal patrols with extra troopers through the end of Tuesday as they try to keep things safe for holiday travelers.

Tickets were also issued for violations such as cellphone use while driving and failure to use seatbelts.

Through Monday there had been no traffic fatalities reported on Connecticut roads.

In Massachusetts, state officials launched a holiday public safety campaign with an extra emphasis on warning motorists not to drive while high on marijuana. Recreational pot has been legal in the Bay State for the past year, with the first retail marijuana stores expected to open in mid-2018.

