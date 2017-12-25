WEATHER ALERT: Cold To Follow Christmas Snow | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Closings
Filed Under:Brewster Ambulance, Brockton, Brockton Fire, Lisa Gresci, Local TV

BROCKTON (CBS) — A Brockton family got a special Christmas gift Monday morning after a 29-year-old mother unexpectedly went into labor.

Jalisa Simmons, 38-weeks pregnant, had planned on spending Christmas in her Crowell Street home with her four children and husband, but her baby had other plans.

brockton baby in hospital 3 Paramedics Deliver Baby Girl At Home On Christmas Morning

Baby girl born on Christmas morning with the help of paramedics in a Brockton home (Photo Courtesy: Jalisa Simmons)

Her husband told Brockton Firefighters he planned on taking her to the hospital himself but due to the snowy roads, he called 911 instead. Brewster Ambulance Paramedics and the Brockton Fire Department arrived shortly after.

“First call of the day, it’s a great way to get out of the barn,” said Marc Bernard.

First responders delivered a healthy baby girl in the family’s home then took Mom and baby to Good Samaritan Medical Center.

brocktonbabyborn Paramedics Deliver Baby Girl At Home On Christmas Morning

Brockton Fire and Brewster Ambulance Paramedics help deliver a baby girl on Christmas morning (Photo Courtesy: Brewster Ambulance Paramedics)

According to the parents, Harlem Elise Neal is 7 pounds, 8.5 ounces and 19 inches long. They said she was the best Christmas present they could ask for.

“I guess it’s exciting especially on Christmas Day, exciting for the mom,” said Victor Sotoperez of the Brockton Fire Department.

Bernard added, “We helped the family with a situation that was challenging and it’s very rewarding to be able to take part in o that it’s an honor.”

Simmons said her daughter’s due date was January 3.

