LAKEVILLE (CBS) — A Lakeville couple was cleaning after a party on Saturday when their house went up in flames. Despite their home being a total loss, they say the community’s outreach is getting them through the holidays.

“We got out of the house. Fortunately, as we were running out of the house the fire was pounding on the walls,” said homeowner Michael Wilson.

Firefighters received a call about the County Street home around 10:20 on Saturday night.

Their log cabin home was fully engulfed.

Wilson and his fiance Jennifer Hawley escaped with the clothes on their back and their two dogs.

They said a driver spotted the fire and alerted them to get out.

“They started going across the yard, laying on the horn and as I’m following the car with my eyes, I see the flames just pouring out of the roof,” Wilson said.

A GoFundMe page set up by a neighbor has already raised over $18,000 to help the couple rebuild.

“I’m just overwhelmed by the generosity. Strangers! People we’ve never met before,” said Hawley.

It doesn’t stop there.

People have been dropping off winter coats, clothing and wrapped gifts for the family.

Wilson said the kindness is going a long way this holiday season.

“That’s what keeps us going right now, just how much everybody did for us. It’s unbelievable.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the family thinks Christmas lights that were hung outside of their home might be to blame.