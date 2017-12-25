BOSTON (CBS) – Many in Massachusetts woke up to a white Christmas on Monday, with the potential for 6 to 9 inches of snow in some spots.
MassDOT said it had 995 crews out plowing and treating state roads as of 7 a.m.
“We really advise stay in as much as you can and if you have to go out, take it slow and leave lots of space,” MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said.
The speed limit on the Mass Pike was reduced to 40 mph from the New York border to exit 11 in Millbury Monday morning.
The precipitation was expected to wrap up shortly after noon. A combination of high wind gusts and heavy snow/ice on wires could lead to power outages in the region.
WBZ-TV meteorologist Dave Epstein recommended clearing out any snow and slush because temperatures will not be above freezing for the rest of the week.