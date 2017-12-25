Celtics Hosting First Christmas Day Game In Franchise HistoryThe Boston Celtics are back under the Christmas Day spotlight this season, and for the first time ever, they'll be spending the holiday at home.

Patriots Team Grades: New England's Huge Second Half Opens Things Up For Blowout Of BillsThere was a lot on the line today for the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills, and it seemed that both teams realized that up until halftime. After that, the Patriots remembered it while the Bills completely forgot every single thing they were playing for this season.

Bills' Hughes Claims Someone In Boston Paying Refs 'Big Money' To Help PatriotsBuffalo defensive end Jerry Hughes was none too pleased with the officiating in Foxboro.

Patriots Clinch First Round Bye Thanks To Jimmy Garoppolo's 49ersJimmy Garoppolo may no longer be a member of the Patriots. But he came through for his former team on Sunday.