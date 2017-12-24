By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

Follow along as the Patriots host the Buffalo Bills in a Christmas Eve matchup at Gillette Stadium!

Pregame — 12:03 p.m.: Yeah, the fans are feeling the holiday spirit this afternoon.

And so is Pat Patriot.

Pat Patriot in the holiday spirit. pic.twitter.com/QYr87a6qCB — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 24, 2017

The icy rain is gone from yesterday, and it’s a seasonable mid-30s with little wind down at Gillette this afternoon. Perfect football weather.

Pregame — 11:30 a.m.: The Patriots have released their inactive list for today’s game, and Nate Solder will give it a go despite his recent battle with an illness.

The Patriots defense, however, will be without Kyle Van Noy for the third straight week. The linebacker is once again inactive with a calf injury, leaving a big void on the New England defense.

As expected, James White has joined Rex Burkhead on the list of New England running backs who will not play today. That means the rest of the running backs are in for a test, but it opens the door for big games from Dion Lewis and Mike Gillislee. And don’t be surprised to see Pro Bowl fullback James Develin get some run in this one as well.

Here’s the full list of inactives for the Patriots:

Here’s who won’t be suiting up for the Bills this afternoon:

Pregame — 11:15 a.m.: Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays as the Patriots and Bills are getting ready to clash in an AFC East showdown this afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

The game is important to both teams, with the Patriots aiming to hang on to the No. 1 seed in the AFC (and avoid possibly falling to the No. 3 seed) while the Bills need a win to stay alive in the AFC playoff race. Buffalo’s hopes took a shot last night with the Ravens beating the Colts, so they need to win out and get some help to make the playoffs for the first time this century. A loss today would end their postseason dreams.

Meanwhile, the Patriots need a win today and a Steelers loss (Monday at Houston) and Jaguars (Sunday at San Francisco) loss or tie to clinch home-field advantage throughout.

Alan Branch and Rex Burkhead were ruled out for New England on Friday, and running back James White has also joined that group in the last 12 hours. White will reportedly miss the game with an ankle injury he suffered early last week against Pittsburgh, and this will mark the first game he’ll miss due to injury. He’s been active every game since Week 9 of 2015 season.

That means it’ll be Dion Lewis and Mike Gillislee getting the bulk of the action out of the backfield. Gillislee is expected to play a big role in his first game since October 29, so we’ll see how much rust he has to knock off. In typical Patriots fashion, he’ll likely come back and have a big performance against his former team.

Receiver Chris Hogan has also been ruled out and will miss his second straight game with a shoulder injury.

We’ll also be keeping our eyes along the offensive line, with Nate Solder a late addition to the injury report last night. The left tackle is battling an illness, and we’ll know for sure if he’s playing when the inactives come out at 11:30am. If Solder can’t play then the Patriots would be without their two starting tackles (with Marcus Cannon on IR), and would leave Cameron Fleming to protect Tom Brady’s blindside with LaAdrian Waddle over at right tackle.

Stick with us throughout the morning and the game for all the updates from Foxboro, and after the game stick with WBZ-TV for all the reaction and analysis (and Bill Belichick and Brady’s press conferences) on Patriots 5th Quarter!