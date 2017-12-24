WEATHER ALERT: Christmas Day Rain, Snow | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Closings
By Jim Smith
LYNN (CBS) – Lynn’s Christmas is a time honored tradition and one of the best known parades in the area.

This year’s parade was an emotional one for Mrs. Claus.

After 30 years of riding with the big guy through Lynn streets, she’s retiring. Sunday was her final parade.

“On every street corner there’s at least 10 deep of the kids,” Mrs. Claus said. “They’re all smiling and so excited to see us. It’s going to be tough to miss, but it’s been an honor. I’m very proud of the 30 years that I did.”

lynn21 Mrs. Claus Retiring After 30 Years In Lynn Christmas Parade

Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Lynn Christmas parade. (WBZ-TV)

Mrs. Claus went out with a bang, bringing a smile to the faces of kids and parents alike.

What’s next for Mrs. Claus? Retiring to the North Pole.

“Thats probably where I’ll be. I will stay up there and let santa come down and do the sleigh ride and i’ll take care of the things at the north pole”

