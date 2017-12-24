WEATHER ALERT: Christmas Day Rain, Snow | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Closings
Filed Under:Abington, Christmas Eve Fire, Fatal Fire, Local TV

ABINGTON (CBS) – One person died in a Christmas Eve fire at an apartment building in Abington.

Flames broke out around 3 p.m. Sunday.

Firefighters found heavy smoke and fire when they arrived on Chestnut Street.

abington1 1 Dead In Christmas Eve Fire At Abington Apartment

One person died in an Abington apartment fire on Christmas Eve. (Image Credit: Tiffany Chan/WBZ)

Several people were hospitalized with smoke inhalation.

One person was found dead inside an apartment on the third floor.

Residents were temporarily evacuated, but were allowed back inside a short time later with the exception of the unit below where flames began.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch