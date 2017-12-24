ABINGTON (CBS) – One person died in a Christmas Eve fire at an apartment building in Abington.
Flames broke out around 3 p.m. Sunday.
Firefighters found heavy smoke and fire when they arrived on Chestnut Street.
Several people were hospitalized with smoke inhalation.
One person was found dead inside an apartment on the third floor.
Residents were temporarily evacuated, but were allowed back inside a short time later with the exception of the unit below where flames began.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.