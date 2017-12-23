WEATHER ALERT: Icy Saturday Conditions | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Closings
WALTHAM (CBS) – A Waltham fire engine crashed early Saturday morning due to icy roads.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. while firefighters responded to a call for an alarm on Third Ave.

waltham2 Waltham Fire Engine Crashes Due To Icy Roads

Icy roads caused a fire truck to crash into a Waltham utility pole. (WBZ-TV)

Roads in the area had not yet been sanded.

The truck hit a patch of ice and crashed into a utility pole, bringing down wires.

No one was seriously injured. Two people suffered minor injuries.

Crews work to replace a utility pole that was hit by a Waltham fire truck. (WBZ-TV)

Utility crews removed the pole and replaced it later in the morning.

In Attleboro, police said two cruisers crashed Saturday as a result of the icy conditions.

