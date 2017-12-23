WALTHAM (CBS) – A Waltham fire engine crashed early Saturday morning due to icy roads.
The crash happened around 2 a.m. while firefighters responded to a call for an alarm on Third Ave.
Roads in the area had not yet been sanded.
The truck hit a patch of ice and crashed into a utility pole, bringing down wires.
No one was seriously injured. Two people suffered minor injuries.
Utility crews removed the pole and replaced it later in the morning.
In Attleboro, police said two cruisers crashed Saturday as a result of the icy conditions.