WESTON (CBS) – Icy roads have led to crashes throughout the region on Saturday morning.

In Weston, a pickup truck rolled onto its roof on Route 30 just east of Wellesley Street.

Minor injuries were reported after the crash.

Another rollover was reported in Weston on the Mass Pike.

Mass Pike EB just prior to the SP Barracks 1 Minor injury, Take it SLOW! 1st Travel Lane and Breakdown Lane Closed #MATraffic #icy pic.twitter.com/xmpeCI1OfG — Weston Fire (@WESTON_FIRE) December 23, 2017

A Waltham fire engine crashed into a utility pole around 2 a.m. as a result of the ice.

Massachusetts State Police shut down Interstate 95 South by Exit 8 in the Foxboro area to the Braintree Split after numerous spin-outs were reported.

The road reopened around 9:30 a.m. after more than an hour.

State Police said there were 30 crashes in the area, though no one was seriously injured.

Icy conditions are expected for much of the day Saturday. Drivers are asked to use caution.