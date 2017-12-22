BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots defense may get one of their key contributors back this weekend against the Bills.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who has missed the last two weeks with a calf injury, is among the eight Patriots listed as questionable for Sunday’s home game against Buffalo. Van Noy was limited all three days in practice, but reports down at Gillette say he was moving well and looks primed for a return. That would provide a big boost for the New England defense, which has struggled over the last two weeks.

Wide receiver Chris Hogan is also questionable after missing last week’s win in Pittsburgh with a shoulder injury. Defensive lineman Alan Branch and running back Rex Burkhead were the only two players ruled out by New England for Sunday’s game.

Here’s the full list of Patriots who are questionable for Sunday’s game against the Bills:

RB Brandon Bolden (groin)

WR Chris Hogan (shoulder)

DB Brandon King (hamstring)

DL Eric Lee (ankle)

WR/ST Matthew Slater (hamstring)

LB Kyle Van Noy (calf)

OT LaAdrian Waddle (ankle)

RB James White (ankle)

For Buffalo, only wide receiver Andre Holmes (neck) has been ruled out. Receiver Kelvin Benjamin (knee), corner E.J. Gaines (knee), guard John Miller (ankle), tight end Nick O’Leary (back), and defensive tackle Kyle Williams (groin) are all listed as questionable for Sunday.

Running back LeSean McCoy did not practice on Friday, listed as knee/rest, but is expected to play on Sunday.

