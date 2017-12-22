BOSTON (CBS) — For the second straight season, the Patriots will take on a division rival before kicking off their Christmas celebration.

The Patriots had little trouble with the New York Jets last year, trouncing them 41-3 in front of the Foxboro faithful, but this time around they’ll have to deal with a hungry Buffalo Bills team. The Bills are not only looking to keep their playoff hopes alive, but are seeking some revenge for a 23-3 defeat at the hands of the Patriots three weeks ago in Buffalo.

And though the Bills have said all the right things this past week, there was also that little matter of Rob Gronkowski landing on the naughty list for his cheap shot on Tre’Davious White in Buffalo. The Bills have said that beating the Patriots on their home field this weekend would be the best revenge, but don’t be surprised if things aren’t so merry between the two teams on Sunday.

The WBZ-TV Sports team was certainly in the holiday spirit when they made their predictions for Sunday’s game. Enjoy:

Steve Burton, WBZ-TV Sports

The last time the Patriots played the Bills back on December 3, they beat them 23-3 in Buffalo. The show comes to Foxboro on Christmas Eve.

The Bills are a desperate bunch heading into this one. They haven’t made the playoffs this century and are looking to keep their postseason dreams alive with a win. That would be the best present they could give their hungry fan base this holiday weekend.

Buffalo may be motivated, but they still don’t have what it takes to beat the Patriots in their house with Tom Brady running the show.

Patriots 28, Bills 17

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV Sports

‘Twas the night before Christmas and all thru Kraft’s house, not a Buffalo Bill was stirring, not even a … Haus—schka! That was really bad, so I’ll stop right there.

It won’t be easy the second time around against these Bills. Tom Brady will arrive for warmups and declare “Baby It’s Cold Outside” but he’ll march on like a drummer boy. Tom will stop and think about their victory “Last Christmas” over the Jets, so he and the Pats will be eager to wrap up another W for their fans.

Dion Lewis will get the ball often and be whistling “Run Rudolph Run.” Meanwhile, The Buffalo D could be looking to deliver the “12 Pains of Christmas” to Gronk as revenge for a few weeks ago. The Pats tight end will probably be singing “All I Want For Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth.”

If all goes well, the Bills will have a “Silent Night” all the way back to Buffalo.

And at the postgame press conference, Gronk will declare “Feliz Navidad” as he exits for a Christmas fiesta. Brady will tell everyone to “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” and Bill Belichick will wrap things up by shouting “Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night!”

Patriots 24, Bills 17

Levan Reid, WBZ-TV Sports

First and foremost, Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to everyone.

The last time these two teams played, Gronk was put on the naughty list and he’ll probably find some coal in his stocking for that cheap shot on Tre’Davious White. But since his suspension, big 87 has been the best elf on the Pats. Sure, it has only one been game, but it’s easy to see why he’s the best tight end in the business. He’s the leader of Tom Brady’s sleigh and Gronkowski points the team towards the north star.

The Bills are in a die hard position though. They need to keep winning so they can possibly wrap a postseason present for their fans. LeSean McCoy has been better than a partridge in a pear tree. Along with Tyrod Taylor and Charles Clay (this Charles is not made out of “Clay,” either) they’re a tough team to bring down.

So will the Pats continue the trend and add to their five golden rings, using the Bills as a stepping stone? Or will Buffalo get the victory and kick-start eight wonderful nights? I think the Pats will start another winning streak, so the NFL better watch out and they better not cry.

Tom Brady and the Pats are coming to town — and by that I mean possibly Minnesota. Though Christmas in Hollis is also nice this time of year.

Patriots 24, Bills 10

