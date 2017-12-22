BOSTON (CBS) — The scuffling Celtics fell to the Knicks in New York on Thursday night, their second straight loss in as many nights.

So you can kind of see why Kyrie Irving was a bit of a Grinch after the game. After dropping 32 points in Boston’s losing effort, the Celtics guard said he doesn’t consider Christmas as a holiday.

“I mean the hoopla on Christmas, I don’t really get into that. I don’t really necessarily think of Christmas as a holiday,” Irving told reporters at Madison Square Garden.

Boy, Irving certainly is the king of “hot takes.”

In Irving’s defense, he’s had to work every Christmas Day since 2013. He’ll be back in the office on Christmas once again when the Celtics host the Washington Wizards at TD Garden on Monday, one of 10 games on the NBA’s big day.

While he doesn’t think Christmas is a holiday, Irving did admit that he does still opens presents with family, which he is very much looking forward to on Monday. So it’s not all bah humbug when it comes to Christmas festivities.

“I’m just happy that I get to be with my family. Looking forward to playing in front of the fans and just playing against a high-level Washington team and going against great guys and then, of course, opening presents and that whole thing,” he said.

The comments aren’t all that outrageous, given Irving has been making headlines for stating that he believes the earth is flat. Maybe this is just a holiday edition of his “social experiments.“