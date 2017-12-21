WEATHER ALERT: Icy Saturday Conditions | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Closings
Filed Under:Local TV, Snowy Owls

WESTERLY, R.I. (CBS) – New England is seeing more snowy owls this winter thanks to an overabundance of them in Quebec.

The Westerly Sun reports on the phenomenon known as an “irruption,” and it’s the largest seen since 2013-2014.

The birds are flying farther south in search of food.

There are about 18 snowy owls in Rhode Island right now, many seen along Westerly’s shore line.

snowy owl More Snowy Owls Seen In New England This Winter

File photo of a snowy owl. (Photo by Sebastien Bozon/AFP/Getty Images)

The numbers took off after a boom in the owl’s food source last year. The snowy owls are expected to head back north in March.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch